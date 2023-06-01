← Company Directory
Ensurge Micropower
Top Insights
    Ensurge is a company that provides ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices and connected sensors. They use innovative solid-state lithium battery technology to produce powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for various applications. Their flexible electronics manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley combines patented process technology and materials innovation to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets.

    ensurge.com
    2005
    61
    $10M-$50M
