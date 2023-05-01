Ensurem is an insurance agency founded in 2016 that simplifies the process of buying insurance for retirement-aged adults. They offer a marketplace with a wide variety of Medicare and supplemental health insurance products from top-rated insurance companies, and their team of engineers develops technology to simplify the shopping experience. Ensurem has grown to a team of over 200 and is one of the fastest-growing companies in Florida. They only offer products from insurance carriers with an A.M. Best Rating of B++ or higher.