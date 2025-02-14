← Company Directory
Enphase Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Enphase Energy Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Enphase Energy totals ₹5.72M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Enphase Energy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Enphase Energy
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹5.72M
Level
L6
Base
₹2.85M
Stock (/yr)
₹2.53M
Bonus
₹342K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Enphase Energy?

₹13.65M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.6M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Enphase Energy in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,123,506. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Enphase Energy for the Product Manager role in India is ₹6,877,896.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Enphase Energy

Related Companies

  • NextEra Energy
  • Republic Services
  • Unisys
  • First Solar
  • Ceridian
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources