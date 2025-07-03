Enpal Salaries

Company Directory
Enpal's salary ranges from $51,668 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $134,600 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Enpal. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$61.2K
Business Development
$51.7K

Chief of Staff
$65.9K
Data Science Manager
$105K
Financial Analyst
$66.6K
Product Manager
$90.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Enpal is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Enpal is $71,282.

