Enosis Solutions
Enosis Solutions Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Bangladesh package at Enosis Solutions totals BDT 1.04M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Enosis Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Enosis Solutions
Software Engineer
Dhaka, DA, Bangladesh
Total per year
BDT 1.04M
Level
L2
Base
BDT 893K
Stock (/yr)
BDT 0
Bonus
BDT 149K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Enosis Solutions?

BDT 19.36M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Enosis Solutions in Bangladesh sits at a yearly total compensation of BDT 1,839,382. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Enosis Solutions for the Software Engineer role in Bangladesh is BDT 1,153,998.

Other Resources