Established in 1997 and re-launched in 2004, England Logistics has seen significant growth from a group of eight individuals to a team that is set to surpass four hundred employees this year. We go to great lengths to ensure that top tier talent is recruited in every level of England Logistics. Our executive team has introduced the best procedures from past business ventures to successfully promote the frontline employee by providing a strong base salary coupled with a generous commissions structure, ability to create own book of business and control over a progressive career path. It is our vision that England Logistics invests in each employee’s development so their experience as an England Logistics’ team member is fulfilling and enjoyable. We also have a deep conviction in family ideals and incorporate these core values into our business relationships and company culture. We're passionate about and thrive on a forward-thinking vision to drive the innovation of employee-based creative ideas and concepts within a growing company. At England Logistics, we are always moving logistics forward.