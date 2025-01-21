← Company Directory
ENGIE
ENGIE Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Kenya at ENGIE ranges from KES 473K to KES 646K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ENGIE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

KES 507K - KES 612K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
KES 473KKES 507KKES 612KKES 646K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ENGIE?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at ENGIE in Kenya sits at a yearly total compensation of KES 645,904. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ENGIE for the Business Analyst role in Kenya is KES 473,291.

