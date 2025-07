enGenius is a Small Disadvantaged Business founded in 1996 with our corporate headquarters located in Huntsville, AL and a regional office in Atlanta, GA,CORE CAPABILITIESIT Infrastructure Servicesā€¢ Enterprise Infrastructure Managementā€¢ Information Assuranceā€¢ Cybersecurityā€¢ Service Deskā€¢ Systems Managementā€¢ Installation, Configuration & Tuningā€¢ Network Hardware Supportā€¢ IT Trainingā€¢ Configuration Managementā€¢ Continuous Service ImprovementSoftware Engineering Servicesā€¢ Systems Modernizationā€¢ Requirements Analysis, Design, Coding, Testing & Deploymentā€¢ Application Prototypingā€¢ Multimedia Softwareā€¢ Database Development and Managementā€¢ Integration of SystemsIT Strategic Servicesā€¢ IT Strategic Planningā€¢ IT Portfolio Management & Analysisā€¢ IT Governance Development & Managementā€¢ Workforce Planning & Managementā€¢ IT Organizational Developmentā€¢ Capital Planning & Investmentā€¢ Federal Emergency Managementā€¢ IT Security & Risk ManagementEmergency Planning Servicesā€¢ Subject Matter Expert Disaster Planning (DHS/FEMA)