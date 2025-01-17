← Company Directory
Engage2Excel
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Engage2Excel Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Canada at Engage2Excel ranges from CA$107K to CA$152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Engage2Excel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$122K - CA$144K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$107KCA$122KCA$144KCA$152K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Engage2Excel?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Engage2Excel in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$152,068. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Engage2Excel for the Solution Architect role in Canada is CA$107,109.

Other Resources