Enfusion Salaries

Enfusion's salary ranges from $50,113 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $115,575 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Accountant
$116K
Business Analyst
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$61K
Project Manager
$50.1K
Software Engineer
$58.8K
Technical Program Manager
$78.4K
Technical Writer
$67.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Enfusion is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Enfusion is $67,320.

Other Resources