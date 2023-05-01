← Company Directory
Enerplus
    Enerplus Corporation explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the US and Canada, with properties primarily located in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels of light and medium crude oil, 20.7 million barrels of heavy crude oil, 299.3 million barrels of tight oil, 56.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids, 19.7 billion cubic feet of conventional natural gas, and 1,367.9 billion cubic feet of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.enerplus.com
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    435
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources