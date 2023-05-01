Company Directory
Energizer Holdings
Top Insights
    • About

    Energizer Holdings manufactures and distributes household and specialty batteries, lighting products, automotive fragrance and appearance products, and automotive air conditioning recharge products. The company sells its products through various retail and business-to-business channels worldwide. Energizer Holdings also licenses its brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

    http://energizerholdings.com
    Website
    1896
    Year Founded
    5,500
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

