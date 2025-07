Energi is a next-generation Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrency founded by Tommy World Power, combining smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. The project has grown to over 60 team members and 225,000 community members, with funding built into the cryptocurrency to fuel growth. Energi is migrating to a Solidity-based smart contract platform to establish itself as a dominant cryptocurrency platform, well poised for mass adoption.