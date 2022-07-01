Member FDIC EnerBank USA is a highly specialized, national consumer lender that helps strategic business partners and independent home improvement contractors increase sales. Strategic business partners include manufacturers, distributors, franchisors, member or trade associations, and major retailers of home improvement, remodeling, and energy saving products and services. They rely on the bank to be here today AND tomorrow to fund customer loans and help them achieve their business goals and objectives. EnerBank is the bank of choice, we are reliable, professional, and we produce results.