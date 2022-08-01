Company Directory
Enel
Enel Salaries

Enel's salary ranges from $11,656 in total compensation per year for a Electrical Engineer in Colombia at the low-end to $236,810 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Enel. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $61.1K
Software Engineer
Median $42.7K
Business Operations Manager
$144K
Business Analyst
$83.6K
Business Development
$47.9K
Electrical Engineer
$11.7K
Marketing
$161K
Mechanical Engineer
$129K
Product Manager
$237K
Project Manager
$58.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$48.1K
Solution Architect
$52K
Technical Program Manager
$60.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Enel is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Enel is $60,415.

