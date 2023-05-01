Enel Green Power is a global company that develops and manages renewable energy production. They have 1,200 plants across five continents with an installed capacity of 53 GW. They work with a sustainable business model that generates value for both the company and the communities they work in. They believe renewable sources are important for promoting competitiveness and guaranteeing energy supply security. They provide clean energy to companies through Power Purchase Agreements and offer additional services to benefit clients and the environment. They aim to grow by increasing their installed capacity and optimizing technology mixes for each country.