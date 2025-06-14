← Company Directory
Endowus
Endowus Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at Endowus totals SGD 123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Endowus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Endowus
Devops Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 123K
Level
L2
Base
SGD 77K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 26.3K
Bonus
SGD 19.3K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Endowus?

SGD 210K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Endowus in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 163,744. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Endowus for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 110,990.

