Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Endava ranges from RON 114K per year for Software Engineer to RON 211K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Endava's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Software Engineer (Entry Level) RON 114K RON 114K RON 0 RON 0 Senior Software Engineer RON 211K RON 211K RON 0 RON 0 Lead Software Engineer RON -- RON -- RON -- RON -- Principal Software Engineer RON -- RON -- RON -- RON --

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( RON ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

