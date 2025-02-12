← Company Directory
Endava
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Endava Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Endava ranges from RON 114K per year for Software Engineer to RON 211K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Endava's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
RON 114K
RON 114K
RON 0
RON 0
Senior Software Engineer
RON 211K
RON 211K
RON 0
RON 0
Lead Software Engineer
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Principal Software Engineer
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Endava?

Included Titles

Frontend Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Endava in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 271,411. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Endava for the Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 125,935.

Other Resources