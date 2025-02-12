Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Endava ranges from RON 114K per year for Software Engineer to RON 211K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Endava's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
RON 114K
RON 114K
RON 0
RON 0
Senior Software Engineer
RON 211K
RON 211K
RON 0
RON 0
Lead Software Engineer
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Principal Software Engineer
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
