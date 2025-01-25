← Company Directory
Encora
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Encora Solution Architect Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Encora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 23.97M - CRC 29.03M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 22.11MCRC 23.97MCRC 29.03MCRC 30.9M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Solution Architect submission at Encora to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CRC 15.49M+ (sometimes CRC 154.85M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Encora?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Encora in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 30,896,051. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Encora for the Solution Architect role in Costa Rica is CRC 22,106,657.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Encora

Related Companies

  • PicsArt
  • InfoVision
  • GreyOrange
  • CommerceIQ
  • Andela
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources