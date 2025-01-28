← Company Directory
Encora
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Peru

Encora Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Peru

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Peru at Encora totals PEN 85.4K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in Peru package totals PEN 85.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Encora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
PEN --
PEN --
PEN --
PEN --
Software Engineer II
PEN 85.4K
PEN 84.7K
PEN 0
PEN 754.4
Software Engineer III
PEN --
PEN --
PEN --
PEN --
Senior Software Engineer
PEN --
PEN --
PEN --
PEN --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Encora?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Encora in Peru sits at a yearly total compensation of MXPEN 1,677,553. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Encora for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Peru is MXPEN 1,677,099.

