Encora
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Brazil

Encora Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Brazil

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at Encora totals R$150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Encora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Encora
Software Engineer
Campinas, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$150K
Level
Mid
Base
R$150K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Encora?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Encora in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of MXR$6,718,177. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Encora for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Brazil is MXR$2,777,835.

Other Resources