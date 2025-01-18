← Company Directory
Encora
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Brazil

Encora Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Brazil

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at Encora totals R$169K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Encora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Encora
Software Engineer
Campinas, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$169K
Level
Senior
Base
R$169K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Encora?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$174K+ (sometimes R$1.74M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Encora in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of MXR$6,806,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Encora for the Backend Software Engineer role in Brazil is MXR$3,275,207.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Encora

Related Companies

  • PicsArt
  • InfoVision
  • GreyOrange
  • CommerceIQ
  • Andela
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources