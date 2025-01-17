← Company Directory
Encora
Encora Software Engineer Salaries in Costa Rica

The median Software Engineer compensation in Costa Rica package at Encora totals CRC 27.65M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Encora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Encora
Backend Software Engineer
Managua, MN, Nicaragua
Total per year
CRC 27.65M
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
CRC 27.65M
Stock (/yr)
CRC 0
Bonus
CRC 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Encora?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Encora in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of MXCRC 768,785,412. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Encora for the Software Engineer role in Costa Rica is MXCRC 532,236,055.

