Software Engineer compensation in Mexico at Encora totals MX$602K per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in Mexico package totals MX$894K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Encora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Software Engineer II
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Software Engineer III
MX$602K
MX$602K
MX$0
MX$0
Senior Software Engineer
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MX$581K+ (sometimes MX$5.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***