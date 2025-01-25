← Company Directory
Encora
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Encora Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Peru at Encora ranges from PEN 66.8K to PEN 93.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Encora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PEN 72.4K - PEN 87.7K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PEN 66.8KPEN 72.4KPEN 87.7KPEN 93.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Encora?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Encora in Peru sits at a yearly total compensation of PEN 93,334. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Encora for the Product Designer role in Peru is PEN 66,782.

