Encora
  Salaries
  Customer Service

  All Customer Service Salaries

Encora Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Costa Rica at Encora ranges from CRC 22.37M to CRC 30.63M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Encora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 24.24M - CRC 28.77M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 22.37MCRC 24.24MCRC 28.77MCRC 30.63M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Encora?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Encora in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 30,629,706. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Encora for the Customer Service role in Costa Rica is CRC 22,373,003.

Other Resources