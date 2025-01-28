← Company Directory
Empresaria Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Empresaria Group Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in United States at Empresaria Group ranges from $123K to $176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Empresaria Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$141K - $165K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$123K$141K$165K$176K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Recruiter submissions at Empresaria Group to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Empresaria Group?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Empresaria Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $175,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Empresaria Group for the Recruiter role in United States is $123,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Empresaria Group

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • Coinbase
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources