Empower Retirement Salaries

Empower Retirement's salary ranges from $5,413 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $253,820 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Empower Retirement. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $132K
Administrative Assistant
$40.2K
Customer Service
$5.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$129K
People Operations
$22.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$254K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Empower Retirement is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Empower Retirement is $84,360.

