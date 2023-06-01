Empower Finance Salaries

Company Directory
Empower Finance's salary ranges from $163,200 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $247,984 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Empower Finance. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$164K
Data Scientist
$248K
Product Designer
$206K
Product Manager
$172K
Software Engineer
$163K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Empower Finance is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $247,984. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Empower Finance is $171,500.

