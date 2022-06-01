Company Directory
Employment Hero
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Employment Hero Salaries

Employment Hero's salary ranges from $24,686 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Vietnam at the low-end to $122,467 for a Software Engineering Manager in New Zealand at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Employment Hero. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $24.7K

Backend Software Engineer

People Operations
$93.5K
Product Designer
$64.4K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Product Manager
$110K
Software Engineering Manager
$122K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Employment Hero est Responsable de l'ingénierie logicielle at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $122,467. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Employment Hero est de $93,546.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Employment Hero

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources