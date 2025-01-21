← Company Directory
Employ
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Employ Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Albania at Employ ranges from ALL 3.05M to ALL 4.43M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Employ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

ALL 3.46M - ALL 4.02M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ALL 3.05MALL 3.46MALL 4.02MALL 4.43M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Employ to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ALL 2.81M+ (sometimes ALL 28.06M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Employ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Employ in Albania sits at a yearly total compensation of ALL 4,427,454. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Employ for the Software Engineer role in Albania is ALL 3,050,851.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Employ

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • PayPal
  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources