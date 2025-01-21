← Company Directory
Emplifi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Emplifi Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Czech Republic at Emplifi ranges from CZK 1.4M to CZK 2.03M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Emplifi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 1.59M - CZK 1.85M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 1.4MCZK 1.59MCZK 1.85MCZK 2.03M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Emplifi to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CZK 712K+ (sometimes CZK 7.12M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Emplifi?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Emplifi in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,033,958. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emplifi for the Product Designer role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,401,551.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Emplifi

Related Companies

  • GCOM
  • Phase2
  • Grabango
  • ProfitWell
  • Thycotic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources