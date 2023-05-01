← Company Directory
Empire Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Empire Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Empire Group is a manufacturing and innovation company on the East Coast that offers services in product development, from design to low-mid volume production. They specialize in high-tech solutions and high-touch customer service, providing customized solutions in product design and engineering, prototype development, additive manufacturing/3D printing, and rapid manufacturing/CNC machining. Their commitment to customer success and advanced technologies drives their growth and sets them apart from other service bureaus.

    empiregroupusa.com
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    127
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Empire Group

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources