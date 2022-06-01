Empath Health is uniquely devoted to pioneering all-embracing care that provides for the full life. We’re here for all stages of care, for all dimensions of well-being and for all aspects dear to one’s life. We consider it a privilege and a calling to give more of ourselves in order to offer a truly exceptional experience, unlike any other. As a nonprofit, we help those we serve live as comfortably and meaningfully as possible and offer assistance to their families and caregivers along the way. No matter where someone is on their journey, our spectrum of medical and emotional support services provides compassionate care for each and every patient.We provide service to the following counties:- Charlotte- Hillsborough- Lee- Manatee- Pinellas - Sarasota