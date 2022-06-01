Company Directory
Empath Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Empath Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Empath Health is uniquely devoted to pioneering all-embracing care that provides for the full life. We’re here for all stages of care, for all dimensions of well-being and for all aspects dear to one’s life. We consider it a privilege and a calling to give more of ourselves in order to offer a truly exceptional experience, unlike any other. As a nonprofit, we help those we serve live as comfortably and meaningfully as possible and offer assistance to their families and caregivers along the way. No matter where someone is on their journey, our spectrum of medical and emotional support services provides compassionate care for each and every patient.We provide service to the following counties:- Charlotte- Hillsborough- Lee- Manatee- Pinellas - Sarasota

    http://www.EmpathHealth.org
    Website
    1977
    Year Founded
    870
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Empath Health

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources