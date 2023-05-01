Estimated Total Value: $6,300
100% company-paid medical* and telemedical plan for benefits-eligible employees.
One and one-half times your basic annual earnings, up to a maximum of $250,000.
4 weeks
4 weeks
We’re a remote-first employer with office as an option. We leave it up to our employees to decide where and how they work best.
Employees are eligible for $5,250 per calendar year for approved educational expenses.
$50 monthly flexible work allowance to assist with remote work expenses.
Benefits-eligible employees receive two days each year to give back to their local communities.