eMoney Advisor
eMoney Advisor Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    100% company-paid medical* and telemedical plan for benefits-eligible employees.

  • Vision Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Life Insurance

    One and one-half times your basic annual earnings, up to a maximum of $250,000.

  • Maternity Leave

    4 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    4 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Disability Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    We’re a remote-first employer with office as an option. We leave it up to our employees to decide where and how they work best.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $4,200

    100% match on the first 3.5% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Employees are eligible for $5,250 per calendar year for approved educational expenses.

    • Other
  • Flexible Work Allowance

    $50 monthly flexible work allowance to assist with remote work expenses.

  • Volunteer Time Off (VTO)

    Benefits-eligible employees receive two days each year to give back to their local communities.

