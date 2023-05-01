Health Insurance 100% company-paid medical* and telemedical plan for benefits-eligible employees.

Remote Work We’re a remote-first employer with office as an option. We leave it up to our employees to decide where and how they work best.

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance One and one-half times your basic annual earnings, up to a maximum of $250,000.

401k 100% match on the first 3.5% of base salary

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Employees are eligible for $5,250 per calendar year for approved educational expenses.

Maternity Leave 4 weeks

Paternity Leave 4 weeks

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Unique Perk Flexible Work Allowance - $50 monthly flexible work allowance to assist with remote work expenses.

Unique Perk Volunteer Time Off (VTO) - Benefits-eligible employees receive two days each year to give back to their local communities.

Disability Insurance Offered by employer