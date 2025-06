eMoney Advisor, LLC (โ€œeMoneyโ€) provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoneyโ€™s solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 103,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.5 million households throughout the U.S.