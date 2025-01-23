← Company Directory
Emirates NBD
Emirates NBD Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Emirates NBD ranges from AED 737K to AED 1.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Emirates NBD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 789K - AED 954K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 737KAED 789KAED 954KAED 1.01M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Emirates NBD?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Emirates NBD in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 1,005,731. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emirates NBD for the Solution Architect role in United Arab Emirates is AED 736,958.

