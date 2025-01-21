← Company Directory
Emirates NBD
Emirates NBD Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Emirates NBD ranges from AED 771K to AED 1.06M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Emirates NBD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 836K - AED 992K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 771KAED 836KAED 992KAED 1.06M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Emirates NBD?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Emirates NBD sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 1,055,988. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emirates NBD for the Information Technologist (IT) role is AED 771,330.

Other Resources