Emerson
Emerson Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Emerson totals $68K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Emerson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Emerson
It Systems Analyst
Houston, TX
Total per year
$68K
Level
-
Base
$65K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Emerson?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Emerson sits at a yearly total compensation of $129,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emerson for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $65,000.

