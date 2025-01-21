← Company Directory
Emerson
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Emerson Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Sweden at Emerson ranges from SEK 449K to SEK 637K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Emerson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 510K - SEK 604K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 449KSEK 510KSEK 604KSEK 637K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Emerson?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Emerson in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 637,194. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emerson for the Hardware Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 448,807.

Other Resources