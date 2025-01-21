← Company Directory
Emerson
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Emerson Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Costa Rica at Emerson ranges from CRC 7.58M to CRC 10.78M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Emerson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 8.59M - CRC 9.78M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 7.58MCRC 8.59MCRC 9.78MCRC 10.78M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Emerson to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CRC 15.4M+ (sometimes CRC 154.04M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Emerson?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Emerson in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 10,780,619. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emerson for the Customer Service role in Costa Rica is CRC 7,582,978.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Emerson

Related Companies

  • Flowserve
  • Parker Hannifin
  • GE
  • Leidos
  • Keysight
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources