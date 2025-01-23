← Company Directory
Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Biomedical Engineer Salaries

The average Biomedical Engineer total compensation in United States at Emergent BioSolutions ranges from $112K to $157K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Emergent BioSolutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$122K - $147K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$112K$122K$147K$157K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Emergent BioSolutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at Emergent BioSolutions in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $156,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emergent BioSolutions for the Biomedical Engineer role in United States is $112,050.

