Embroker
Embroker Salaries

Embroker's salary ranges from $136,813 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $568,830 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Embroker. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$137K
Data Science Manager
$569K
Product Designer
$154K

Solution Architect
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Embroker is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $568,830. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Embroker is $165,313.

Other Resources