Embracer Group
Embracer Group Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Armenia at Embracer Group ranges from AMD 6.98M to AMD 10.13M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Embracer Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 7.92M - AMD 9.2M
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 6.98MAMD 7.92MAMD 9.2MAMD 10.13M
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Embracer Group in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 10,134,162. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Embracer Group for the Project Manager role in Armenia is AMD 6,983,204.

Other Resources