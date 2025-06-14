← Company Directory
EMBL
EMBL Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at EMBL totals €88.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EMBL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
EMBL
Software Engineer
Heidelberg, BW, Germany
Total per year
€88.1K
Level
Senior
Base
€88.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at EMBL?

€145K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at EMBL in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €108,853. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EMBL for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €88,133.

Other Resources