Embark Studios
Embark Studios Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Sweden at Embark Studios totals SEK 812K per year for Senior Gamemaker. The median yearly compensation in Sweden package totals SEK 803K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Embark Studios's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Gamemaker
(Entry Level)
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Gamemaker
SEK 812K
SEK 809K
SEK 0
SEK 2.9K
Lead
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Director
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK 1.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Embark Studios?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Embark Studios in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 899,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Embark Studios for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 802,810.

Other Resources