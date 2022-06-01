← Company Directory
Emarsys
Emarsys Salaries

Emarsys's salary ranges from $29,638 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Hungary at the low-end to $155,775 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Emarsys. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$45.4K
Product Manager
$72K
Sales Engineer
$156K
Software Engineer
$29.6K
Solution Architect
$152K
Technical Program Manager
$102K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Emarsys is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emarsys is $86,974.

Other Resources