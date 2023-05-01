Elucidata is a biomedical data company that integrates different forms of biomedical data, primarily bulk RNA-seq and single-cell data, to support discovery programs at premier biopharma companies and research labs. They have a team of 150+ experts based across the US, Canada, and India and have developed Polly, an industry-leading data-centric MLOps platform for life sciences. Polly delivers 90+ TB of biomedical data from ~30 different sources to customers and helps data science teams scale up by providing them with curated ML-ready biomolecular data from public and proprietary sources. They raised $16 million in their Series A round led by Eight Roads and F-Prime in September 2022.