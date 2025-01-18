Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Elsevier ranges from $89.1K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $127K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $104K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Elsevier's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$89.1K
$87.7K
$0
$1.4K
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 3
$105K
$102K
$0
$2.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$127K
$127K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
