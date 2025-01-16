← Company Directory
Ellucian
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Ellucian Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Ellucian ranges from AED 410K to AED 585K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ellucian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 470K - AED 550K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 410KAED 470KAED 550KAED 585K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Sales submissions at Ellucian to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Ellucian?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Ellucian in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 585,015. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ellucian for the Sales role in United Arab Emirates is AED 410,011.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ellucian

Related Companies

  • Planview
  • Maxim Integrated
  • BenchPrep
  • Civitas Learning
  • Bain
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources